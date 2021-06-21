COLBERT - Sarah Ann Hill, 77, and Gregory Hill, 53, both of Colbert, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 18, 2021.
Born in Banks County, Sarah was a daughter of the late George Paul Smith and Ruth Mae Beck. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers and two sisters. She was an amazing mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, wife and friend. She loved taking care of her family which includes their fur kids Zoey and Ziggy aka Buck.
Born in DeKalb County, Greg was a son of Joe Hill and the late Sarah Ann Hill. He loved classic cars, classic TV shows, wrestling and going out to eat.
Survivors include husband of 61 years and father, Joe Hill; son and brother, David Hill (Karen); daughter and sister, Tammy Hill; sister and aunt, Mildred Fleeman (James); grandson and nephew, David Joseph Hill (Jenna); great-grandson and great-nephew, Kaden Hill; great-granddaughter and great-niece, Kara Hill.
Funeral services for both Sarah and Greg: Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 12 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, East with the Revs. Janice Loggins and Carol Griffin officiating. Both interments will follow at Athens Memory Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, June 24, 2021 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the funeral home.
Lord and Stephens, East is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
