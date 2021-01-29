JEFFERSON - Sarah Ann Woods Bolt, 76, Jefferson, went home to be with Jesus on Sunday, January 24, 2021.
Mrs. Bolt was born in Jesup, a daughter to the late James “Jim” Sabord and Phearby Woods. Sarah married her sweetheart, Ron, at the age of 19 and supported him faithfully in his corporate career and ministry. Her professional life included positions at the University of Georgia, Ebbarc International and Standard Kitchens.
Ron and Sarah ultimately retired in Jefferson and have thoroughly enjoyed being a part of the community since 2012. They became members of Life Church International (formerly Doraville Church of God) 44 years ago where they still faithfully serve. Sarah loved her family and God with an unending passion. She pursued deeper knowledge of God’s Word through her involvement in Precept Bible Studies for the past 18 years. Sarah is deeply loved and will be missed by her devoted family and many friends.
In addition to her parents, Sarah was preceded in death by her brothers, James Sabord “Sabe” Woods and George Nelson Woods.
Survivors include her husband, Ron Bolt, Jefferson; children, Keith Bolt and his wife, Jennifer, Charlotte, N.C., and Lisa Richmond and her husband, Tim, Jefferson; grandchildren, Jacob Bolt (Taylor), Caroline Bolt, Matthew Bolt, Jackson Richmond, Kathryn Bolt, Tate Richmond and Garrett Richmond; great- grandchildren, Adeline Biggers and Clyde Bolt; siblings, Pat Hathaway, Savannah, Virginia Dent (Donald), Odum, Mary Ellen Harris (Terry), Marietta, Jan Altman (Sampy), Warner Robbins, and Ken Woods (Faye), Jesup; and many more beloved nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral service: Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Southside Church with the Reverends Victor Massey and Travis Hall officiating. The burial will follow later that afternoon at 3 p.m. in the Eastside Cemetery in Rome, Georgia.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, January 27, 2021 from 3–7 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial gifts to Jesus Touched Me Ministries, 1134 Traditions Way, Jefferson, Ga. 30549.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
