GILLSVILLE - Sarah Anne Williams, 31, Gillsville, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.

Funeral service: Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home-Braselton. Renee Evans will officiate.

Family to receive friends: Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home-Braselton.

Ms. Williams was born on July 28, 1988 in Gainesville to Linda Dianne Walden and Henry Ray Williams.

Sarah attended East Hall High School. She enjoyed being outside and riding her four-wheeler. She loved listening to Country Music and writing; she would also write poetry. She was bubbly with a bouncy personality and loved to be a jokester with her family and friends. She had a good heart and was a loving mother, daughter, sister and aunt.

She is survived by her parents; sons, Alex and Mark; daughter, Haileigh; sister, Jennifer Willard, Port Charlotte, Florida; brother, Matthew Williams, Gillsville; and a number of nieces and nephews.

