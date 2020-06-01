JEFFERSON - Sarah Barnett Gee, 84, Jefferson, entered into rest Thursday, May 28, 2020.
Mrs. Gee was born in Jefferson, a daughter of the late Henry Polk Barnett and the late Ida Grey Sudderth Barnett. was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Jefferson, and a graduate of Berry College.
Mrs. Gee “Gee-Gee” as she was lovingly known by students and friends, enjoyed a successful 30-year teaching career with the Jackson County School System and had the distinction of being the first female high school varsity coach in Jackson County, and was inducted to the Jackson County High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 2016.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Gee is preceded by her husband, Thomas Kinney Gee; a sister, Barbara B. Benson and her husband Bradford Benson.
Survivors include a niece, Kelli Sosebee and her husband Ted, Jefferson; great- nephews, Kaleb, Ashton and Kendall; great-niece, Rylee; her special pet, Angel; caregivers, the Charlie and Frances King family, who provided loving care and attention for the last few years; and special friends, Malina and Duran Turner and Charlie and Rhonda.
Funeral service: Sunday, May 31, 2020 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Pastor Paul Evans officiating with burial to follow in the Mountain Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, May 30, 2020 from 1-5 p.m. at the funeral home. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Frankie Bray, Steve Sweat, Kenneth Bryson, Tim Love, Joe Peppers and Ricky Sanders. Those attending are asked to maintain the recommended social distancing of six feet and please wear protective masks in accordance with guidelines concerning the Coronavirus.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Jefferson, P.O. Box 594, Jefferson, Georgia 30549.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Ga., 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
