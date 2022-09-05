BRASELTON - Sarah Elizabeth Stevens, 93, Braselton, passed away Saturday, September 3, 2022.
Mrs. Stevens was the world's greatest Mom ever and Mammy. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Allen Stevens Sr.; parents, Thomas and Bertice Bradley Sheridan; sons, Joel Anthony Stevens and Charles "Bull" Gregory Stevens; brother, Thomas "Tommy" Sheridan; and sister, Shirley Henry.
Survivors include her son, Pastor James Allen Stevens, Jr. and wife Wanda; daughters Lynn Duncan and husband H.W., Pam Reed and husband Dwight, all of Braselton, and Penny Clark and husband Tim, Hoschton; brother, Johnny Sheridan and wife Christine, Gainesville; grandchildren, Trency Jackson and husband John, Scott Quattlebaum and wife Trina, Christan Glassburn and husband Todd, Jessica Green and husband Chaise, Lauren Stevens, Taylor Stevens, Anna Ausburn, Justin Duncan, Joshua Reed and wife Heather, Nicki Underwood and husband Shannon, Lola Clark and Billy Clark; 13 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
Funeral service: Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Jack Chalmers and Pastor Allen Stevens will be officiating. Interment will follow at the Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, Braselton.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, September 6, 2022 from 12 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers contributions made be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at woundedwarriorproject.org or to the American Diabetes Association at diabetes.org.
Funeral arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, Ga. 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
