MAYSVILLE - Sarah Frances Borders, 92, Maysville, entered into rest Sunday, June 27, 2021.
Mrs. Borders was born in Franklin County, was a beautician and a member of Crosspointe Church in Duluth. Mrs. Borders is preceded by her parents; daughter, Judy Richardson; grandson, Kramer Borders; and a sister, Jennie Jett.
Survivors include her husband, Jack Henley Borders, Maysville; son, Steve Borders (Cenia), Maysville; grandchildren, Andrew Coker and Melinda, Carrollton, Jennifer Clayton and Charlton, Braselton, Jonathan Coker and Jennie, Calhoun, and Candice Borders, Panama City Beach, Florida; and great-grandchildren, Halie, Katie, Luke, Kiley, Kirby, Jacob and Kambry.
Graveside service: Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 11 a.m. from Evans Memory Gardens with the Reverend Bruce Hardy officiating.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In