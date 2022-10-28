Sarah Frances Porterfield Barnette, born on June 18, 1931, went to be with her Lord on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at the age of 91.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Jack Clifford Barnette.
They had two children, Cynthia Barnette Kelly (Ken) and John Clifford Barnette, Sr. (Candi); four grandchildren, Matt Ring (Stephanie), Jason Ring (Laurie Beth), John Clifford Barnette Jr.(Rebekah) and Brittanie Brennan (TJ); and 10 great-grandchildren, Azalee Ring, Arabella Ring, Braxton Ring, Adalyn Ring, Jackson Barnette, Sadie Grace Barnette, Elijah Barnette, Charlotte Brennan, Tristan Barnette and Collins Brennan.
Sarah grew up in Comer. She married Jack and lived in Colbert, and later moved to Athens where she lived for the past 52 years. Sarah and Jack loved the church and throughout the years she made serving with her husband an important priority, which was passed down to their children. Sarah worked for several accounting firms, along with the University of Georgia Law School and Clarke County Accounting Departments.
Sarah was always involved in the election process. From the early 60’s until late 2018 she received distinguish pins and medallions for local and presidential elections.
After Sarah’s husband passed away she later attended Alps Road Presbyterian Church. She was loved by so many in this fellowship even though she was among the oldest. Often times she would talk of the generosity of many who would take time to speak to her at church, stop by her home or bring her church bulletins when she was unable to attend. This was truly the teachings of Jesus Christ being lived out among the fellowship. This testimony of Alps Road Presbyterian Church encouraged our mother, Sarah.
In lieu of flowers, the family would request a donation to Alps Road Presbyterian Church.
Funeral service: Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, East. Interment will follow in the Colbert Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, October 26, 2022, from 12 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Lord and Stephens, East is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In