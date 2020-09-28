WINDER - Sarah Lynn Pelletier, 55, Winder, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020.
Born on June 29, 1965 in Athens, she was the daughter of the late S. William Pelletier and Leona Jane Bledsoe Pelletier.
Sarah was a member of Northside Presbyterian Church in Winder for 16 years. Her faith in Jesus was clear to anyone she met. She enjoyed going out to eat, looking at magazines and at one time liked to put together jigsaw puzzles. Sarah had a passion for hymns and could identify any song within the first few seconds of someone humming it. She had such a sunny personality and was very loved by those around her.
Survivors include her sisters, Lucy Pelletier, Winder, and Rebecca Pelletier Morse (Rick), Maitland, Fla.; brothers, William Timothy Pelletier (Jo), Troy, Mich., Jonathan Daniel Pelletier (Greer) ,John’s Creek, and David Mark Pelletier (Cindy), Ellicott City, Md.; 22 nieces and nephews; and 21 great-nieces and nephews.
Graveside service: Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Oconee Hill Cemetery with Pastors Andy Schuster and Lee Lovett officiating. Pallbearers will include David Pelletier, Dan Pelletier Sr., Rick Morse, Ben Hardgrove, Christian Roberson and Bob Perry.
Lord & Stephens West, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.lordandstephens.com.
