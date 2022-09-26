Sarah Robertson Carnes, 89, passed away Thursday, September 22, 2022, in Athens.
Born September 30, 1932, in Hall County, she was the daughter of the late John Ralph and Eula Ramsey Robertson.
A 1953 graduate of the University of Georgia, she served as UGA Extension Agent in Hart and Jackson counties in the 1950's to early 1960's prior to opening a florist in Jefferson.
She is survived by her daughter, Kay Carnes, Athens.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Memorials in Sarah's honor may be made to Wesley Woods of Athens, 801 Riverhill Dr., Athens, Ga. 30606; Women of the World, Inc., PMB 581, Suite 103, 1860 Barnett Shoals Rd., Athens, Ga. 30605; or to a church or favorite charity of your choice.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BernsteinFuneralHome.com for the Carnes family.
