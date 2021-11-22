hamrick

JEFFERSON - Scott Hamrick, 55, Jefferson, entered into rest Saturday, November 20, 2021.

Mr. Hamrick was born in Duluth, a son of Joe and Betty Pritchett Hamrick of Hoschton. Mr. Hamrick was a member of the Jackson County Baptist Church and worked in the construction industry.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Hamrick is survived by his wife, Melanie “Cissy” Mason Hamrick, Jefferson; son, Mason Hamrick (Alyssa Joy), Hoschton; daughter, Hannah Hamrick (Aaron Eigenbauer), Athens; sister, Sherry Arnold (Chris), Jefferson; niece, Mandy Kemp (Chris Zalewski), Jefferson; great-nephew, Cole Kemp; mother-in-law, Joyce Clarke Mason; and sister-in-law, Jennifer Mason, both of Jefferson.

Funeral service: Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Marvin Walker officiating.

Family to receive friends: Tuesday, November 23, 2021 from 12-2 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Mr. Scott Hamrick to the American Heart Association, 1720 Epps Bridge Parkway, Suite 108-383, Athens, Georgia 30606.

Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia., 706-367-5467. Online condolences at: www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.

