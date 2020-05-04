Sean Lee Crowe, 39, recently of Walton County, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 25, 2020.
Sean was a life-long resident of Barrow County and treasured the countless friendships made there. Sean earned his GED after high school and began working with Rural Metro South Fulton and stayed there for seven years.
Sean's passion for serving his local communities led him to join the Army National Guard in 2010. Sean was a twice-deployed soldier while in service and centered his life around his brethren.
After returning home from his second deployment, Sean attended and excelled at Paramedic school; he never missed being on the Dean's list and emerged at the top of his class as a Paramedic. Sean joined the Barrow County Emergency Services crew at Station 6 in 2015 and worked part-time for Madison County Emergency Services. Sean also went through getting his firefighter certification and became a Fire Medic while working for Barrow County. Sean began working for Madison County full-time in 2019 and was always excited about working there. Sean always made a point to always keep up with his families in the military and medical field. His fire and spirit will be sorely missed.
Sean was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Lee Crowe.
Sean is survived by his mother, Johanna Crowe; his sister, Dana Murray, her husband and daughter, Shawn & Kendyll Murray; his aunt, Beth Graves; his uncle, Perry Crowe; his girlfriend, Sara Phillips and her children, Landon, Maddy and Peyton; former wife, Erika Crowe; step-daughter, Holland Deal; grandson, Beckham Deal; and numerous cousins on both sides of his family.
Arrangements to be made at a later date due to current circumstances.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In