Senior Staff Sergeant Dewey Leon Allen Sr., 77, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020.
He was a decorated veteran of the Vietnam War and the Gulf War. These honors included the Humanitarian Service Ribbon, the National Defense Service Ribbon, and the Army Achievement Medal.
Senior Staff Sergeant Allen was born on August 23, 1943 in Cedartown to Ralph and Mary Allen. He was a selfless man who spent a large part of his adult life in service to his country and its citizens. He served six years in the Navy and 20 years in the Army. He served his country the same way that he served his family; with honor, pride and love.
In 2000, Senior Staff Sergeant Allen retired with full honors. In his retirement, he was likely to be found at a bowling tournament wearing his patented face of concentration, but just as likely to be teaching some young kid how to pick up a spare, all while wearing that smile that lit up a room. He was an avid motorcycle rider and a proud member of The American Legion, Albert Gordon, Ga., Post 56.
Senior Staff Sergeant Allen was a brave and loyal soldier, as well as a strong and loving patriarch. A natural comedian who could always make those around him smile. Those who were lucky enough to spend time with him knew that this was probably his greatest gift.
He is survived by two sons, Dewey Allen and Ciera Gray, Jefferson, and Joseph Allen and Mary Allen,Winder; five grandchildren, Heather and Carlee Odom, Union Point, Matthew Craig, England, Brian and wife Katie Raby, Dacula, Dustin Allen,Lawrenceville, and Cody Allen, Winder; seven great-grandchildren, Christian Allen, Jonah Odom, Abel Odom, Isabella Odom, Pinehurst, Jonathan Craig, Kailyn Craig, Clovis, New Mexico, and Shelby Raby,Dacula; brothers and sisters, Dan and Jackie Allen, Cedartown, Douglas and Beth Allen, Las Vegas, Nev., and Donice Andrews, Winder; and many nieces and nephews as well as his fellow legion members
Funeral service: Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home. Burial will follow the service at Barrow Memorial Gardens in Winder with honors rendered.
Family to receive friends: Friday, November 27, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Wounded Warriors in his memory.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
