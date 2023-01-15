Longtime Senior Superior Court Judge George H. Bryant passed away January 11, 2023.
Bryant was born October 3, 1928, in Hart County, the son of the late Terrell J. Bryant Sr. and Della Hilley Bryant. He was a graduate of Hart County High School, attended the University of Georgia and earned a LLB degree from Woodrow Wilson College of Law in 1966.
Bryant was a Veteran of both World War II and the Korean Conflict. He also retired from the Georgia Air National Guard and was a life member of the Air Force Sergeant’s Association.
He was employed by Standard Oil of Kentucky, now Chevron and resigned in 1971 to enter private practice of law in Danielsville. In 1980, Bryant was elected Judge of Superior Courts for the Northern Judicial Circuit that included five counties. He served as Senior Judge serving statewide until his death. He was a past president of the Northern Bar Association, a member of the 10th Judicial Administration District. Bryant was a member of the John H. Jones Lodge of Masons. Bryant was an avid golfer until age 91.
George and Norma T. Bryant were married for 65 years. They were both members of Jones Chapel United Methodist Church where he served on the administrative board and in the choir.
Bryant was preceded in death by his wife, Norma T. Bryant; and his son, Jeffery H. Bryant.
Survivors include his daughter, Judy Bryant Call, and her husband, Tom; grandchildren and great-grandchildren include, Tommy Call, his wife Kelly, and their children, Chandler, Nashville, Tenn., Sarah Kate, and Coleman, Valdosta, Jason B. Call, his wife Sara, and their children, Finley and Emmie, Bogart, Jessica B. Stephens, her husband Chase, and their child, Lainey Kate, Hanceville, Ala.; as well as in-laws, nieces and nephews, and cousins.
A special recognition to Elena Hart, a companion and special friend. Also, Bridgeway Hospice and The Gables with Darlene Martin and staff for their excellent care and loving of our father and Papa.
Funeral service: Sunday, January 15, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. in the Jones Chapel United Methodist Church with the Rev. Kyung Kim officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, January 15, 2023, from 1 until 2:30 p.m. at Jones Chapel United Methodist Church. During other times, the family is at their respective homes.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Jones Chapel United Methodist Church, 5601 Hwy. 29 North, Danielsville, Ga. 30633.
Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, Ga., is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
