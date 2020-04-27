NICHOLSON - Shanda Michelle Meacacke, 42, Nicholson, died Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.

Mrs. Meacacke was born in Athens to the late J.D. and Martha Helen Palmer Heaton. She was a member of Jefferson Church and was employed with Jackson County Creative. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Meacacke was also preceded in death by her brother, James D. "Slick" Heaton Jr.

Mrs. Meacacke is survived by her husband, Phillip Francis Meacacke, Nicholson; daughter, Bethany Meacacke, Nicholson; and sister, Darlene Briscoe of Lavonia.

Due to COVID-19 and current health guidelines, services for Mrs. Meacacke will be held at a later date.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.

