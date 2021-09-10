JEFFERSON - Shannon Allen Jackson, 46, Jefferson, died Sunday, September 5, 2021 at Northside Hospital.
Mrs. Jackson was born in Commerce to Jackie Laverne Standridge Allen of Commerce and the late Robert Richard Allen. She was employed with Eagle Ranch as a photographer.
In addition to her mother, Mrs. Jackson is survived by her husband, Joseph Heath Jackson, Jefferson; sons, Carson Jackson and Cooper Jackson, both of Jefferson; and brother, Derrick Allen. Commerce.
Funeral service: Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Revs. Mark Mobley, Nick Dalton and Andy Nelson officiating. Interment will follow in Jackson Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, September 8, 2021 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Eagle Ranch, P.O. Box 7200, Chestnut Mountain, Ga. 30502 or gift cards for her children.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
