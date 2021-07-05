BUFORD - Shari Ann Small Smith, 40, Buford, passed away on Saturday, July 3, 2021.
Shari Smith was born July 16, 1980 in Decatur. She was a 1997 graduate of North Gwinnett High School in Suwanee and also a graduate of Gainesville College with an associates degree. Shari was a member of First Baptist Church of Buford in Buford. She loved UGA, the Ga. Bulldogs and the Falcons.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Thomas A. and Norma Jean Butler; brother, Joshua Alan Small; uncles, Donnie Butler and Tommy Butler.
Shari Smith is survived by her former spouse, Tim Smith, who was a major part of Shari’s life for many years and children, Chase and Bree; son, Trinten Arrowood, Candler, N.C.; mother, Mary Ann and Jeff Hamil, Buford; father, David and Susan Small, Jefferson; brother, Dwain Small; half-brother, Blake Hipps; paternal grandparents, Frank M. and Betty B. Small, Jefferson; extended family, Brooklynn Cagle, Candler, N.C.; uncles, Mack Small and Steven Small; aunts, Lisa and Darren Ashcraft and Lynn Kenney; first cousins, Shelby, Carly and Brandy Ashcraft, Latasha Small, Bradley Small, Payton, Dustin, Shane Small, Kayten Small, Sabrina Wilder and Tiana, Tammy Wilkie, Heather Butler and Seanna Butler; second cousins, Austin Wilkie and Shea Wilkie; great-great cousin, Matthew Wilkie; sisters-in-love, Ashley Maxwell, Courtney Lancaster, Amber Wheeler; nieces, Ava, Jayci, Caylee, Karson and Kinsley; extended family; and Shari was like a mother to Connor South and Brad South.
Funeral service: Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at 4 p.m. in the chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with the Rev. Jeff Hamil officiating. Interment will follow at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens in Buford.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, July 6, 2021 from 6 until 8 p.m. and Wednesday, July 7, 2021 from 1 until 4 p.m. at the funeral home.
Flanigan Funeral Home & Crematory, 4400 South Lee St., Buford, Ga. 30518 is in charge of arrangements.
