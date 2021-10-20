Sharon A. Strickland, 57, cherished wife, mother, grandmother, daughter and sister, passed away on Friday, October 15, 2021.
Born in Athens, she was the daughter of Kay Burroughs Campbell and the late Cornelius Adams. Sharon loved going to the beach and having her toes in the sand. She also enjoyed gardening, drag racing and most importantly, she thrived on time spent with her family and grandchildren.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Charlie and Gladys Burroughs and Van and Roberta Hardman; and her uncles, Darrell Adams and Jack Adams.
Survivors, in addition to her mother, include her husband, Lanier Strickland; two children, Lauren Tarver (Nick) and Jason Strickland; two brothers, Matt Adams (Diane) and Dennis Adams; two granddaughters, Emma Tarver and Aubrey Tarver; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Howard and Ann Strickland; and one brother-in-law, Jeff Strickland.
Funeral service: Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville. Interment will follow at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Friday, October 22, 2021 from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
