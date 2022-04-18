WINDER - Sharon B. Parker, 83, Winder, passed away Friday, April 15, 2022 peacefully at home surrounded by her children.
She was the daughter of the late Earl and Libby Buckelew. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert H. Parker; sister, Sandra B. Hatcher; grandsons, Joey Parker and John Parker; and bonus grandson, Eric Poteete.
She was retired from Scientific Atlanta after 30 years. She was then a volunteer and worked in the emergency room at NEGHS for several years. She was a long standing member of Winder First Baptist Church and was involved in many church activities.
She is survived by her children, Terry (Kathy) Parker, Connie (Robert) Poteete and Cathy (Sam) Byrd; grandchildren, Jason (Diana) Thayer, Jeremiah (Laurie) Thayer, Jeff (Emily) Byrd, Justin Byrd and Stephanie Schmehl, Jason (Jamie) White and Michelle (Cartis) Higginbotham; 12 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: Monday, April 18, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Winder First Baptist Church. Pastors Jack Thomas and Chad Mantooth will be officiating. Interment cremation.
Family to receive friends: Monday, April 18, 2022 from 1 to 2 p.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, Ga. 30548, lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In