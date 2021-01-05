GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA - Sharon Dianne Eubanks Chamberlain, 67, Greenville, S.C. died Thursday, December 31, 2020.
She was born in Commerce to Thomas Lee and Margie Crane Eubanks and was a homemaker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, David Lamar Hardman Jr.; her husband, John Chamberlain; sisters, Grace Ervin and Lillie Mae Benton; and brothers, Arthur Lee Eubanks and George Harrison Eubanks.
She is survived by a sister, Betty Eubanks Barrett (Tom), Nicholson; and two brothers, Bobby Eubanks (Wanda) and Johnny Eubanks (Judy), both of Commerce.
There will be a private family memorial at a later date.
