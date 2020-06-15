BOGART - Sharyon Gayle Simmons, 74, Bogart, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020.
Mrs. Simmons was born November 6, 1945 in Marietta to the late Truman Pearl and Blanche Seabolt Huff. In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her husband, Aubrey Eugene “Sonny” Simmons; and siblings, Peggy Huff, Gene Christopher and Randy Christopher. Mrs. Simmons was a homemaker.
Surviving are children, Scott Lord, Jefferson, Susan Epps, Statham, Spike Simmons, Jefferson, Sean Simmons, Bogart, and Stephanie May, Statham; 16 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Graveside service: Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
