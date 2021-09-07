DANIELSVILLE - Sheila Ann Adams, 50, Danielsville, passed away on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Athens.
Ms. Adams was born on July 31, 1971, and is the daughter of the late Eula Mae Chatham Adams.
Ms. Adams was a beloved member of the community and to all the customers she served while working at the local post offices. During her time of service with the United States Postal Service, she worked as a mail carrier and a clerk at the Danielsville Post Office, a clerk at the Hartwell Post Office, Ila Post Office, and formerly at the Maysville Post Office. Ms. Adams went above and beyond to help her customers in all ways and was truly the highlight of their day. Ms.
Adams was not only a wonderful postal clerk, she was also a wonderful mother to her only daughter, Brandi. She and her daughter, Brandi, loved to go to new places and to enjoy meals together as they shared about their day.
Survivors include her daughter, Brandi Adams; father, Jimmy Adams; brothers, Brian (Jeannie) Adams, Bowman, and Wesley (Stella Stopler) Adams, Tampa, Fla.; nieces, Courtney (Josh) Ardister, Hartwell, and Kayla Adams, Bowman; great-nephew, Jackson Phillips, also of Bowman. The rest of the other family includes many aunts, uncles, great-aunts, great-uncles, and the wonderful co-workers and friends she considered her family.
Graveside service: Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the Providence Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Jeff Appling officiating.
Family to receive friends: Monday, September 6, 2021 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. The family request everyone please wear masks and maintain social distancing while at the visitation.
The family asks in lieu of flowers, please make donations to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, https://www.stjude.org/donate or National Kidney Foundation Inc., https://www.kidney.org/donation.
Lord & Stephens, Danielsville, Danielsville, Ga. is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
