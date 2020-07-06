JEFFERSON - Sheila Ann House, 43, Jefferson, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020.
Born on Jan. 22, 1977 in Norcross, Miss House was the daughter of the late John Ed House, Donna Jean House and Diane Smith House. She was a retired nurse and was preceded in death by a sister, Glenda House.
Survivors include a daughter, Karley Wilburn; brothers, Steven House, Andy Cardin and Christopher Hurst; sisters, Dianna Reynolds, April Vasquez, Mary Ann Jones, Bobbie Cardin, Susie House and Sandra Summers; and a life-long friend, Gerrell Wilburn.
Funeral service: Friday, July 10, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Ivie Funeral Home Chapel.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com. Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce.
