COMMERCE - Sheila Ann Tanner, 61, Commerce, passed away Friday, January 29, 2021 at her residence.
Mrs. Tanner was born in Commerce to the late Farris and Sarah Claudine Echols Baird. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Tanner was also preceded in death by her sister, Myra Kitchens.
Mrs. Tanner is survived by her children, Sara Cheek (Reid), Baldwin, Jeremy Tanner (Katie), Demorest, and Jennifer Dorsey (Chris), Commerce; brothers, Randy and Marty Baird, both of Commerce; and eight grandchildren, Jordan, Savannah, Nathan, Jodie, Bryson, Taylor, Taylen and TJ.
Funeral service: Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Rev. Kelby Maxwell officiating with the interment following at Baird Maxwell Family Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, February 4, 2021 from 12-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
