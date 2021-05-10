Sheila Diane Taylor, 64, daughter of the late William and Jean Hellerstedt died on Saturday, May 1, 2021.
Sheila was born October 20, 1956 in Atlanta and moved to Blue Ridge, where she lived until she went off to college. After graduating college, Sheila became a teacher for the Banks County High School in 1978. She retired in 2008 after teaching for 30 years. By the time she retired, Sheila had touched the lives of many students, co-workers, and friends who will remember her smile, laughter, sarcasm and infamous sneeze fondly for years to come. Sheila always loved a good story and could be found reading multiple books simultaneously regardless of whether it was for teaching or not.
She is survived by her husband, Ronald Wayne Taylor; her two daughters, Diana Allen-Taylor and Bonnie Taylor, Gillsville; her honorary daughter, Trina Allen-Taylor, Gillsville; honorary son, Kyle Dills, Gillsville; her mother, Jean Hellerstedt, Blue Ridge; and her brother, sister-in-law and niece , Billy, Joy and Carly Hellerstedt, all in Blue Ridge as well.
There will be a celebration of life at a later date.
Cochran Funeral Home in Blue Ridge will be taking care of the final arrangements and cremation.
