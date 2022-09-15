COLUMBUS - Shelia “She’K” Larree Kyser, was born in Columbus, August 24, 1967 to Yvonne Huff and the late Nathan Foster. Her earthly life ended but her heavenly life began on Monday, September 12, 2022.
Shelia grew up in Columbus with her parents, grandparents and her aunt Delores. She loved school and was the first of her generation to attend college. Shelia served people as a life coach, always encouraging them to do their best. She was a devoted “Nana” for all her grandchildren, spending time with them in the kitchen and teaching them all the family recipes. She enjoyed shopping, traveling and spending time with her family and friends.
Shelia was preceded in death by her husband, Willie James Kyser; her sisters, Suszette Huff and Stephanie Martin; and brother, Andre Foster.
Shelia is survived by her mom, Yvonne Huff; children, Shamon Johnson, Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Erica (David Abrams) Cannon, Hanover, Maryland, Timothy Cannon, Riverdale, Keyron Cannon, Winder, Delvin Huff, Columbus, and Rachel Parks, Winder; grandchildren, Noah Abrams, Gabriella Abrams, Addison Abrams, Camron Cannon and Ja’Niyah Cannon; her brothers, Fred (Valencia) Foster, Christopher (Darby) Foster, Nathan (Marian) Foster Jr. and Stephon Foster; sisters, Evonne Huff and Rachele (Johnny) Harris. She is also survived by her aunts, Ida, Lula and Frances; uncles, Flemming, Jimmy Lee and Jerome; 23 nephews; 11 nieces; as well as a host of other family and close friends.
Funeral service: Monday, September 19, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Chestnut Grove Baptist Church, 610 Epps Bridge Parkway, Athens. A Repass will be held following the service at 200 Deer Walk Drive, Winder. The final resting place for Sheila will be beside her late husband at the National Cemetery in Canton.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, has charge of arrangements. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.SmithMemoryChapel.com.
