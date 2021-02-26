WINDER - Sheila Theresa “Sparky” Lounder Sliman, 75, Winder, passed away Sunday, February 21, 2021.
She was a native of Hartford, Conn., where she was a graduate of Bulkeley High School and earned her Associates in Business Management from The University of Hartford and worked as a legal secretary for The Attorney General’s Office of The State of Connecticut. Sheila was a member of St. Mathews Catholic Church and was a past member of St. Luke’s Catholic Church where she was a member of the choir. She cared deeply for the communities that she lived in and served in many ways, including volunteering with For Children’s Sake (foster care social work) in Broward County, Fla., auxiliary member of AMVETS post 12, where she also was a member of the honor guard and auxiliary member of the American Legion Post 163.
Sheila was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Julia Sullivan Lounder; and a sister, Josephine Lounder Sliman.
She is survived by her husband of 38 years, John Sliman, Winder; a daughter, Theresa Johnson (Chris), Statham; a step-son, Christopher Sliman, Winder; a brother, Arthur Lounder (Carol), Hartford, Conn.; two grandchildren, Justin Cody Johnson and Jake Cameron Johnson; two step-grandchildren, Mathew Scott Wofford and JL Steve Wofford; 12 nieces; and 13 nephews.
A celebration of Sheila’s life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to AMVETS Post 12, Ladies Auxiliary, 413 Wisteria Ln., Winder, Ga. 30680.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder is in charge of arrangements.
