HULL - Shelby Jean Fountain Parten, 85, Hull, passed away on Friday, April 1, 2022, at her home.
Mrs. Parten was born in Franklin Springs on July 15, 1936, daughter of the late George Fountain and the late Julie Ann Dowell Fountain. She was a florist and restaurant owner having owned and operated Danielsville Florist and Poor Girl Restaurant. She was a member of New Hope Worship Center where she was a part of the New Hope Widows Group. Mrs. Parten loved flowers and was known for her world-famous chicken strips. Even more than flowers, she loved her family, always encouraging them to work hard and do their best.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Parten; daughter, Stacey Joyce Parten; brothers, Robert Fountain and Roger Fountain; and sister, Frances Fountain.
Survivors include her daughter, Julie McKay, Hull; sons and daughters-in-law, Billy and Beth Parten, Royston, and Phil and Crystal Parten, Hull; brothers and sisters-in-law, Tommy and Barbara Ann Fountain, Royston, Bobby and Susan Fountain, Comer, Berry and Johnnie Fountain, Danielsville, and John and Mary Fountain, Royston; sisters and brothers-in-law, Cora Mae and Parks Aldridge, Charlotte, N.C., Elizabeth and Clyde Bond, Elberton, Geraldine and Troy Segraves, Danielsville, and Jimmie Lou Bennett, Danielsville; honorary daughter and son-in-law, Lizabeth and Greg Antonuccio, Medway, Mass.; 15 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at 11 a.m. in the Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel with the Revs. Doug Conwell and John Mark Phillips officiating. Interment will follow in the Cary Memorial Gardens in Royston.
Family to receive friends: Monday, April 4, 2022 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Pruitt Funeral Home. During other times the family will be at the home of Billy and Beth Parten, 1976 Goldmine Holly Springs Road, Royston, Ga.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com. Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, Ga. is in charge of arrangements.
