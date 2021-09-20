HOSCHTON - Shelby Jean Holmes Griffin, 80, Hoschton, entered into rest Saturday, September 18, 2021.
Mrs. Griffin was born in Jefferson, the daughter of the late Clarence Hobby Holmes and the late Mary Lou Murray Holmes, was a member of the Hoschton Church of God of Prophecy and was the retired owner of Toddlers Inn Childcare after 20 years of operation. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Griffin is preceded by her husband, Coleman Fred “Bud” Griffin; daughter, Janet Elaine Shoemaker; and brother, Arthur Holmes.
Survivors include a daughter, Jean Edge (Ronald), Winder, three sons, Dwight Griffin (Debbie), Dahlonega, Ricky Griffin, Hoschton, and Chris Griffin (Stephanie), Hoschton; two brothers, Dorsey Holmes (Fannie), Hoschton, and James Holmes, Statham; and 13 grandchildren also survive.
Funeral service: Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 11 a.m. from the Hoschton Church of God of Prophesy with Reverend Thomas Holmes and Bishop Jerry Gaddis officiating with burial to follow in Evans Memory Gardens. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Zach Coates, Kaleb Edge, Nicholas Edge, Ben Carlyle, Cody Mauldin and Heath Kennedy.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, September 21, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In