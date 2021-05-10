COMMERCE - Shelby Lee “Butch” Massey Jr., 77, Commerce, died Friday, May 7, 2021 at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Mr. Massey was born in Savannah to the late Shelby Lee Massey Sr. and Rosemary Caddock Massey. He was a member of Maysville Baptist Church and former general manager of Pumps, Parts and Service for Georgia.
Mr. Massey is survived by his wife, Martha Crawford Massey, Commerce; daughter, Leigh Massey Pascucelli, Commerce; son, Shelby Lee “Chip” Massey III, Commerce; grandchildren, Natalie and Andrew Pascucelli; brothers, Darrell A. Massey, Watkinsville, Curt W. Massey, Alpharetta; and Keith W. Massey, Commerce; and sister, Cynthia Buchanan of Sandy, Utah.
Memorial service: Monday, May 10, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Maysville Baptist Church with Dr. Shane Roberson and the Rev. David Sharpton officiating.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
