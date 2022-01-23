MAYSVILLE - Shelia Kathryn Chandler, 73, Maysville, passed away Friday, January 21, 2022.
She was a homemaker and loved painting landscapes on rustic saws and cans.
Mrs. Chandler was the daughter of the late Thomas Jewel and Annie Lou Cox Frederick. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a daughter, Benita Smith; and two brothers, Jerry Frederick and Fred Frederick.
Survivors include her husband, William Chandler of the home; sons, Boyd (Marie) Chandler and Greg (Lisa) Chandler; a daughter Darlene (Lewis) McConnell; brother, Thomas ( Carolyn) Frederick; grandchildren, Christopher J. Welch, Kylee Carroll, Ryan McConnell and Dr. Brittany (Austin) Lloyd.
Funeral service: Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Ivie Funeral Home with the Revs. Marshal Dale, Mike Richardson and Ben Chandler officiating with burial in Jackson Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, January 25, 2022 from 12 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Midway Methodist Church in Gillsville, Ga. to support the local ministry.
Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
