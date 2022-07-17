JEFFERSON - Shelva Jean Hughes Dobbins, 74, Jefferson, entered rest Saturday, July 16, 2022.
Mrs. Dobbins was born in Marietta, the daughter of the late James W. Hughes and Lila Shirley Hughes.
Mrs. Dobbins retired from the Gwinnett County Clerk’s Office, was a member of Cobb County VFW Women’s Auxiliary, loved to travel cross country with her grandchildren and was the number one fan of Winnie the Pooh.
Survivors include her husband, Ronald Gilbert Dobbins Sr., Jefferson; two sons, Ronald Gilbert Dobbins Jr. (Regina), Jefferson, and James Randall Dobbins (Charity), Dacula; brother, James W. Hughes Jr. of Toccoa; grandchildren, Ryan Alexander Dobbins, Timothy Andrew Dobbins, Brianna Temple, Emilie Owens, Christian Dobbins and Madison Dobbins; and one great-granddaughter, Gracelynn Owens also survives.
In accordance with Mrs. Dobbins wishes, her remains were cremated, and no services will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Mrs. Shelva Hughes Dobbins to the Cobb County VFW Post 2681, 140 Powers Ferry Road, Marietta, Georgia 30067.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc, 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
