ALBANY - Sheridan T. “Sheri” Rushton, 69, Albany, died Monday June 15, 2020 at Willson Hospice House.
Memorial service: Friday, June 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Covenant Presbyterian Church. Drs. William “Biff” Coker and Harry Barrow will officiate.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 6 until 8 p.m. at the fellowship hall at Covenant Presbyterian Church. For those attending, social distancing guidelines and masks will be required.
Sheri was born in Griffin on August 5, 1950 to the late John B. and Katherine Sheridan Turner. Her teenage years were spent in Decatur, where she graduated from high school and received her Bachelor of Science in Sociology from the Georgia State University. Sheri met Nelson Rushton of Albany on a blind date and they were married June 3, 1972.
They moved to Albany the same year and Sheri began her career as a case worker with the Department of Family and Children Services. She joined First Presbyterian Church of Albany and was very active in the Women of the Church and Vacation Bible School. Both of their sons were baptized at First Presbyterian Church. Sheri later joined Covenant Presbyterian Church and continued as one of the leaders of the Vacation Bible School. She also played an integral role in the "Whiz Kids" program. She served as the Director of the Covenant Pre-School for eight years (while a member of First Presbyterian) and was awarded the Lifetime Membership Award with the Presbyterian Women while a member of Covenant. She held multiple leadership roles within the Diaconate and Sessions of both First Presbyterian and Covenant and sang in both church choirs as she loved all things musical. At the Presbytery level Sheridan chaired the "Celebration of Faith" regional retreats.
Sheri taught school at Northside Elementary School for eight years and then served as a Patient Representative at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. She was a member and a "sustaining member" of the Junior League of Albany.
Survivors include her husband, Nelson Rushton; sons, Matt Rushton (Casey) and Bert Rushton (Tiffany), all of Albany; her grandchildren, Hampton Rushton, West Rushton, Witt Rushton and Ellie Rushton; sister, Duane Turner Davis (Tim), Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. and Katherine Dockery Krestalude (Adam).
Those desiring may make contributions to Covenant Presbyterian Church, 2126 W. Edgewater Drive, Albany, Ga. 31707 or to the Albany Alzheimer’s Outreach Center, 307 Flint Ave., Albany, Ga. 31701
