ATHENS - Sherri Ann Hayes Everett, 51, Athens, entered rest Sunday, September 25, 2022.
Ms. Everett was born in Athens, a daughter of Ernie Hayes (Dorothy) of Athens and Vicky Mize Evans (Ronnie) of Jefferson.
Even though Sherri was born with Cerebral Palsy and had many health issues, it never stopped her from enjoying life and trying to be right in the middle of everything with her family and friends. She loved going new places and would find a way to do everything anyone else could do, even in her situation.
Sherri was baptized August 14, 2004, as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. From that day forward she dedicated her life to serving her God Jehovah. She loved telling others about Him and His son Jesus Christ. She loved writing letters to others about her Bible hope of one day being able to get rid of her wheelchair and travel the world.
In addition to her parents, Sherri is survived by two sisters, Michelle Tingler (Jay), Oklahoma, and Whitney Burns (Bryan), Buford; brother, Joseph Hayes (Tammy), Statham; two step-brothers, Danny Sanders (Charlene), Nicholson, and Joe Sanders, Lawrenceville; special aunt and cousins, Judy Hayes, Tammie Hayes and Ginger Tewksbury; special caregivers, Kidada Cox, Angela Lott and Sharon Wilson; special pet, Rascal; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: Saturday, October 1, 2022, at 2 p.m. from the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 1005 Oglethorpe Avenue, Athens, Georgia 30606, with speaker Erin Tewksbury officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses at www.jw.org.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
