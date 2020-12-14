COMMERCE - Sherri Lynn Nabors Edwards, 65, Commerce, entered into rest Saturday, December 12, 2020.
Mrs. Edwards was a native of Jackson County and was the daughter of the late William Broughton Nabors and the late Thelma Wilkes Nabors, was a graduate of Jefferson High School, a member of Bethany United Methodist Church and was a teller with South State Bank. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Edwards is preceded by a sister, Brenda Fortner.
Survivors include her husband David “Gabby” Edwards, Commerce; one son, Dustin Edwards and his wife Kim, Carnesville; granddaughter, Kadie Lynn Edwards, Carnesville; and brother, Tommy Nabors and his wife Sheila, Winder.
Funeral service: Sunday, December 13, 2020 at 5 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Rev. Joe Hardy officiating.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, December 13, 2020 from 3-5 p.m. at the funeral home. Those planning to attend are asked to maintain safe social distancing and to please wear a mask due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
