WINTER HAVEN, FLORIDA - Sherry Jane Cotton, 62, Winter Haven, Florida, passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022.

Born on June 30, 1960, in Commerce, she was a daughter of the late Jules “Jude” Cotton and Gloria Coker Cotton. Sherry was of the Baptist faith and was a loving sister, aunt and friend.

Survivors include sisters and brothers-in-law, Lisa Wade (Derek), Homer, and Gena Carlan (Eric), Lula; nephew, Justin Andrew Cotton; nieces, Kelsey Leigh Massey and Erika Brea Boyle (Jordan).

Funeral service: Sunday, September 11, 2022, at 3 p.m. in The Chantry of Grove Level Baptist Church, 1702 Grove Level Road, Maysville, Georgia 30558. The Rev. Brent Lord will officiate. Interment will follow in Banks County Memorial Gardens.

Family to receive friends: Sunday, September 11, 2022, from 2 until 3 p.m. in The Chantry.

Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to Graceful Gospel Dance Academy, Attention: Special Needs, 7276 Highway 334, Nicholson, Georgia 30565.

Any flower deliveries to the funeral home should be delivered by 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 10, 2022, or no later than 12:30 p.m. on Sunday. Otherwise, deliveries may be made to The Chantry between 1-2:30 pm on Sunday.

McGahee-Griffin and Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia, Georgia, 706-778-8668, is in charge of arrangements. An online guest register is available and may be viewed at www.mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com.

