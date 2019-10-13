STATHAM - Shirley Ann Judson, 55, Statham, passed away Wednesday October 9, 2019.
Shirley loved gardening, squirrel and bird watching. She loved arts and crafts. She loved to sing. She loved poetry and she had some published.
Survivors include her daughter, Sheresa Judson, Jefferson; brothers, Robin Watkins and wife Kim, Dacula, Robbie Watkins, Dacula, Joey Watkins and wife Sherrie, Dacula, and Tommy Watkins, Greensboro; sisters, Debbie Hill and husband Robert, Jefferson, and Cathy Rosenberger and husband Dieter, Statham; grandchildren, Silas Judson and Tristan Judson.
Memorial service: Sunday, October 13, 2019, at 7 p.m. at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, October 13, 2019, one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, Ga., 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
