CONYERS - Shirley Ann “Shirl” Patrick, 86, Conyers, passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021, just hours before her beloved sister-in-law, Sara Elder “Sasee” Patrick. It was a great comfort to those who loved them that Sara and Shirley were able to make their journey to Heaven together.
Shirley was born on April 14, 1935 in Winder to the late John Luther and Effie Rutledge Patrick. Shirley resided a number of years in Savannah, taking care of her mother who lived to the age of 94. She offered her love and assistance anytime it was needed to family or friends. Shirley spent her last 32 years in Conyers enjoying her retirement.
In her career, Shirley was a formidable businesswoman, breaking many glass ceilings as she blazed trails for women in business. She battled through the prejudice against women in positions of power in the business world during the 1960s and 1970s through her own dogged determination, strength and intelligence. Shirley had scrapped with her “spirited Patrick brothers” during her childhood and these men sitting silently at a business table attempting to intimidate her, did not rattle her. She stared them down, and in the end reminded them she was not going anywhere and she would be the one they would be dealing with at their next meeting. “Finally, everyone relaxed and we were able to get down to work,” she told family.
She eventually earned the respect of those who first wished to banish her. As a result, Shirley enjoyed a long and decorated career in human resources and risk management. Shirley’s unbending wit, her devotion to family, and her insatiable dedication to the Georgia Bulldogs, was rivaled only by her faith in “the Good Lord”, whom she spoke of often. Her love lessons will always run deep through her loved ones.
In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by each of her siblings, Grace Etheridge, Harold Patrick, Paul Patrick, Hugh (Skeen/Pat) Patrick, Nell Waldrop, Kitty Patrick, Ben Patrick and Ken Patrick.
She loved her furry children and was preceded in death by, Misty, Rocky, Riley and Patti Ann.
Shirley leaves behind her dear friends, Debbie Connell and Charlie Martin, Conyers; her precious dog, Piper; and an expanse of cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends whose lives she touched.
Celebration of life service: Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at Smith Memory Chapel. Interment followed at Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Donations in memory of Shirley Ann Patrick may be made to the Barrow County Cancer Society.
Smith Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In