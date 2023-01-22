NICHOLSON - Shirley Ann Walden Smith, Nicholson, went to glory early Thursday morning, January 19, 2023.
Shirley was born on October 5, 1943. She has one brother, Thomas Walden; and two sisters, Bobbie Banks and Sara Mabry.
Shirley married Ray Smith on September 29, 1958. They were happily married until Ray passed in 2007. They had three children, two boys, Tony and Todd (who preceded their mother in death); one daughter, Tracy Smith Wilson (Daniel), Apple Valley community; three grandchildren, Benjamin (Katie), Sam John and Rachel (Dakota); a new great-grandchild, Daniel Malcom, whom she already adored, and another great-grandchild expected in the spring.
Shirley was the director of the Jackson County Senior Center for over 25 years, with a total of 40 years of service there. She loved her seniors, and this was a great ministry for her.
Shirley was a member of River of Life Church in Nicholson. She loved her family, her church and her community. She was well known for her wonderful cooking. She fixed big Sunday dinners every week and yearly birthday cakes for her family. She often baked cakes for friends and neighbors.
Shirley will be greatly missed, but her family rejoices that she is home with her Lord. The family would like to ask that everyone who attends the funeral wear bright cheerful colors in honor and memory of Shirley. If anyone would like to make a donation in her memory, please do so to the Jackson County Senior Center or River of Life Church in Nicholson.
Funeral service: Sunday, January 22, 2023, at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with Pastor Jonathan English, the Revs. Marty Smith, David Carithers and Phillip Garrett officiating. Interment will follow in the Nicholson Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, January 21, 2023, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
