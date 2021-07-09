Shirley Barnett Dunahoo passed peacefully at hom on Sunday, July 4, 2021.
She was born on June 13, 1937 in Oconee County to Carlton and Virginia Barnett and grew up in Winder. Shirley was married to W. Simpson Dunahoo for 65 years. They moved to the eastern shore of Maryland in 1960, where they spent the remainder of her life. She was an accomplished homemaker who mastered any creative pursuit she attempted. Her greatest achievement, howeveer, was raising three exceptional children.
She is survived by her husband, Simpson; daughters, Carol, Whitehaven, Maryland, and Carla and husband Craig, Hebron, Maryland; son, Bill and wife Paula, Millersville, Maryland; five grandchildren, Kelly Dunahoo, Merrimack, New Hampshire, Michelle Carp and husband Robert, Arnold, Maryland, Ashley Turcotte and husband Jason, Nashua, New Hampshire, Joshua Runaldue and wife Joanna, Baltimore, Maryland, and Nicholas Lopez, Millsboro, Delaware; seven great-grandchildren; and sister, Carol and husband James Wootan, Winder.
There will be no formal services per Shirley's request.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Coastal Hospice, Salisbury, Maryland.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In