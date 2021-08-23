AUBURN - Shirley Brown Peppers, 85, Auburn, passed away Friday, August 20, 2021 at her residence.
Mrs. Peppers was born August 13, 1936 in Barrow County to the late Robert and Ruby Johnson Brown. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Eugene Peppers; and a brother, Gene Brown. Mrs. Peppers was a member of Midway United Methodist Church and was a homemaker.
Surviving are son, Mike Peppers; grandson and wife, Kenny and Linda Peppers, all of Auburn; granddaughter and husband, Katrina and Jeremy Ethridge, Buford; great grandchildren, Summer Grace Peppers, Gage Thompson and Addi Ethridge; brother and sister-in-law, Jerry and Brenda Brown, Winder; sister and brother-in-law, Ann and Tony Fulcher, Auburn.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, August 21, 2021 from 4 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Funeral service: Sunday, August 22, 2021 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. Calvin Bentley officiating. Interment will be in Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
