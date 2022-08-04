WINDER - Shirley Crenshaw Skelton, 86, Winder, passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022.
Shirley was born on March 14, 1936, in Pennsylvania. She lived in many places as a young child including Alcatraz Island, where her father was a prison guard. Eventually, Shirley settled in Lawrenceville, where she met and married Clarence W. Crenshaw. Mrs. Skelton worked at Tara Materials and was a Gwinnett County cafeteria worker for many years. She was also a long-time member of New Canaan Baptist Church and an active member of Trinity Baptist Church.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husbands, Clarence Crenshaw and Jarrell D. Skelton; her son, Jeffery Crenshaw; three sisters; and three brothers.
Shirley is survived by her son, Clarence Crenshaw Jr. (Laura); daughter, Jennifer Inwood (Dennis); granddaughters, Katie Crenshaw and Cassie Page (Jim); grandson, Drake Todd (Hanna); great-grandsons, Donovan Page and Isaac Todd; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: Sunday, July 31, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. at Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville Chapel with Pastor Frankie Green officiating.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, July 31, 2022, from 2:30 until 4:30p.m.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Trinity Baptist Church of Auburn, Ga.
Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, 120 Scenic Highway, Lawrenceville, Ga. 30046, 770-963-2411, has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In