HOSCHTON - Shirley Dean Wilson, 74, Hoschton, passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021.
Mrs. Wilson was born in Jackson County, a daughter to the late Homer and Sally Fields Banks. Mrs. Wilson was a homemaker and a member of the Oak Grove Baptist Church in Hoschton.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Wilson was preceded in death by her brothers, Lathan Banks, Darrell Banks and Ray Banks; and her sisters, Cathyann Banks and Frances Smith.
Survivors include her husband, Brannon Wilson, Hoschton; children, Renay Peck and her husband Jimmy, Commerce, Teresa Wilson, Hoschton, Lisa Hays and her husband Chris, Jefferson, and Misty Wilson, Hoschton; sister, Nancy McNeal, Commerce; grandchildren, Kimberly Bowers, Kristen Greenwood, Kaitlyn Greenwood, Olivia Hays, Christopher Hays, Carlee Hays and Gage Hays; great-grandchildren, Bryson Roper, Malachi Roper, Hunter Ryder and Chase Roper; and a son-in-law, Andy Forrester, Gainesville, also survives.
Funeral service: Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Pastors Robbie Black and Jimmy Peck officiating. The burial will follow in the Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with Justin Banks, Tony McNeal, Jeff McNeal, Dale Smith, Danny Wilson and Chris Wilson honored as pallbearers.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, December 14, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at: www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
