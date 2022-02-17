nalley

MAYSVILLE - Shirley Delores Grindle Nalley, 83, Maysville, passed away on Thursday, February 17, 2022.

Born on August 30, 1938 in Commerce, Mrs. Nalley was the daughter of the late John and Mary Jenkins Grindle. She was the widow of Horace ”Pee Wee” Nalley; and was preceded in death by a daughter, Shelia Lackey; brothers, Roy Grindle and Leonard Grindle; sisters, Geneva Howard, Dorothy Nalley, Betty Gunn, Barbara Grindle and Mae Redmon.

Survivors include a brother, Randal Grindle; daughters, Nancy (David) Greenway and Teressa (John) Turpin; grandchild, Lori Tatum; and great-grandchildren Tori Tatum, Dalton Tatum and Addison Tatum.

Funeral service: Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Ivie Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Richie Brown officiating. Burial will follow in Diamond Hill Cemetery.

Family to receive friends: Friday, February 18, 2022 from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Week of February 20-26

