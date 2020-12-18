AUBURN - Shirley Delree Williams, 80, Auburn, passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020.

She was a Christian and of the Pentecostal faith. Shirley was a seamstress and retired from R and R Manufacturing. She loved crafting, yard sales, bowling and horseshoes.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, John E. and Lona Mae Floyd Gaines; and a sister, Barbara Place.

She is survived by her husband, Paul Williams, Auburn; a son, Timothy Rowell (Kim), Kennesaw; three daughters, Shannan Bass (James), Auburn, Kristin Doster, Jefferson, and Becky Varetoni, Tallahassee, Fla.; a sister, Alice Burgess, Largo, Fla.; 11 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

The family will have a private service at a later date.

Smith Funeral Home, Winder is in charge of arrangements.

