COMMERCE - Shirley Easter "Esther" Buckley-Kane, 84, Commerce, passed away at her daughter’s residence on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 9:53 a.m.
She was born October 4, 1935 in Bonaire. Shirley retired from Phoenix Printing Company in Doraville, where she worked for 30 years. Ms. Kane was a faithful member of Grove Level in Maysville, where she loved singing and worshipping her Lord in the choir and looked forward to serving the kids at Bible Time every summer. She loved the Lord with all her heart, and loved her family and friends. She loved serving others, especially her children, and loved singing and dancing. She graduated from West Fulton High in Atlanta in 1956.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Webster Jerome Rumph and Laura Bell Rumph; her brothers, Harold Rumph and John “Buddy” Rumph; and sister Mary Jean Adams.
Memorial service: Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 5 p.m. at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. Russell Johnson will be officiating.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, November 23, 2019, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a charity of your choice, for Bible Time at Grove Level, 1702 Grove Level Rd., Maysville, Ga., 30558, or to Wounded Warrior Project at woundedwarriorproject.org.
Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, Ga., 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
