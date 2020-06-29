WINDER - Shirley Hale Price, 80, Winder, passed away June 28, 2020.
Mrs. Price was born April 7, 1940 in Bristol, Tennessee, to the late Charlie and Texie Cannon Hale. A member of Church At Winder, Mrs. Price retired from the IRS after 30 years of service.
Surviving are son, Joe Price, Bethlehem; son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Lori Price, Lawrenceville; sister, Betty Goobble, Tennessee; brother and sister-in-law, Wayne and Carol Hale, Tennessee; sister, Barbara Mayo, North Carolina; granddaughter and grandson-in-law, Brittney and Russ Adams, Fort Stewart; grandson, Christopher Price; great-grandson, Hunter Adams; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Graveside service: Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Barrow Memorial Gardens, Winder, with Pastor Donnie Pennington officiating.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
