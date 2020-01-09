DANIELSVILLE - Shirley Mae Dove Carey, 78, Danielsville, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center in Athens.
Mrs. Carey was born on May 16, 1941 in Danielsville, daughter of the late Lovic Dove and the late Ida Bell Highland Dove. She was a homemaker and retired from Madison County food service.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Paul Edwin Carey; brother, Calton “Cooter” Dove; and sisters, Imogene “Jean” Holloway and Barbara Carey.
Survivors include sons, Michael Edwin Carey and Brian Kim (Lee Ann) Carey, both of Danielsville; sister, Juanita McGee, Danielsville; grandchildren, Haley Carey and Heather Carey.
Funeral service: Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church with the Revs. Glenn Guest and Reggie Vaughn officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Friday, January 10, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston. Mrs. Carey will be placed in the church from 1 p.m. until the funeral hour. The family is at the home of Brian and Lee Ann Carey, 3556 Hwy, 174, Danielsville, Ga.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com. Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, GA is in charge of arrangements.
