Shirley Mae McCannon King died peacefully on her 85th birthday Monday, June 14, 2021, surrounded by her family.
She was born at home in Sandy Cross in 1936 to Sam and Sallie Mae Holliday McCannon.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Sallie; former husband, Howard King; siblings Billy, Jimmy (Sam), Walter and Grady (Champ) McCannon.
In her younger years she loved to dance and kick up her heels. She also loved traveling with friends and family, yard sales, auctions and finding deals. She was a retired bookkeeper and seamstress.
She is survived by a son, Mike King (Dawn), North Carolina; two grandchildren, Bethany and Andrew; sister, Betty Lovett; numerous nieces and nephews, Sheila McCannon, Rusty McCannon, Allen McCannon, Randy Kittle, Rhonda Burgess, Lori Kittle, Dwayne McCannon and Leon McCannon.
Family to receive friends: Friday, June 18, 2021 from 3-4 p.m. at the funeral home.
Funeral service: Friday, June 18, 2021 at 4 p.m. at Lord and Stephens East, 4355 Lexington Road, Athens, Ga. 30605.
Lord and Stephens, East is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
