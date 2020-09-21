WINDER - Shirley Robison Sauls, Winder, 85, gained her "faith sight" on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.
Shirley is survived by her husband of nearly 67 years, Robert; children, Rob (Diane), Beth and Mark (Lisa); two sisters, Judy Robison Hardegree and Janet Robison Avant; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents Jack and Reba Robison of Winder.
It would be wrong to say that Shirley lost her battle because she never stopped fighting. No matter how ill she was, she was always determined. When anyone else would have broken, she stayed strong. Through her, we know what resilience and perseverance truly look like. Just because she is no longer here, it doesn’t mean she lost her fight.
When Shirley’s children were young, the phrase “stay-at-home-mom” didn’t exist. It was usual for women to stay home with the children while their husbands worked. But even by the standards of the era, Shirley was an exceptional wife and mother. She cared deeply for her family, neighbors, and her church. She did this not out of obligation, but because of who she was. She was always the first to offer help. She was always ready to fill a need at church or in the community.
A private memorial service is planned.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Camp Pinnacle Girls Camp and Retreat Center, Clayton, Ga. Donations can be made at https://gabaptist.org/product/pinnacle-capital-improvements/ or Camp Pinnacle Capital Campaign, BWMU of Georgia, 6405 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth, Ga. 30097
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
