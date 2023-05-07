GAINESVILLE - Shirley Sosebee Latty, 86, Gainesville, passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at her residence.

Shirley was born December 9, 1936, in White County, to the late Walter and Kate Sosebee. She retired from Rusch Medical Company and was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Royce Latty; and sisters, Colleen Thomas and Ruthalene Murphy.

Left to cherish precious memories, son, Richard Latty; daughters, Vickie (John) Lacy and Joy (Glen) Bilbo; grandchildren, Eric Lacy, Kristie LeBeau, Stephanie Chitu and Dana Bobeck; great-grandchildren, Eli Lacy, Rhiannon Lacy, Christophe LeBeau, Scarlett Chitu, Landon Chitu and Bella Chitu; and a number of other family members also survive.

Funeral service: Saturday, May 6, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the Ward's Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Raymond Latty officiating. She will be laid to rest beside her husband Royce in the Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

Family to receive friends: Friday, May 5, 2023, from 4 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Ward's Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Gainesville, is in charge of arrangements. You may sign the online guestbook or leave a condolence at www.wardsfh.com. Ward's Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Shirley Sosebee Latty.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of May 7-13

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.